2026 TN elections | False polls bid to rig outcome: EPS to cadre

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday dismissed exit poll projections as “misleading” and urged party cadre to remain vigilant until completion of vote counting.
In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that the surveys were aimed at creating confusion among voters and party workers, and accused the DMK of spreading misinformation under the guise of opinion polls.
He cautioned cadre, booth agents, candidates and election in-charges against being swayed by such projections, asserting that past surveys had failed to accurately predict outcomes.
Citing precedent, he referred to the 2011 Assembly elections, when surveys had predicted a DMK return, but the AIADMK alliance secured a decisive victory, and to the 2016 polls, where, despite projections favouring the DMK, the AIADMK retained power.
He further predicted the possibility of attempts to influence the counting process or trigger unrest based on such projections, and called for heightened vigilance during counting.
Reiterating confidence, Palaniswami claimed the AIADMK would win 210 seats and form the government with a clear majority. He also alleged that the DMK leadership, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, was aware of an impending defeat and was shaping a narrative through selective surveys.
Asserting that the electorate would not allow the DMK to return to power, he said the AIADMK was poised to form the next government.