2026 TN elections | Eyeing weaver votes in West TN, Vijay tailors additional promises

Addressing a large gathering at Perumanallur in Tirupur, Vijay announced that a TVK government would create a State-owned global e-commerce brand to enable weavers to sell their products in international markets. He also promised exclusive retail showrooms in major cities.

To ease financial stress, every family in the handloom and powerloom sector would receive Rs 30,000 annually; free electricity would be increased to 500 units for handlooms and 1,500 units for powerlooms; and 50 per cent subsidy on yarn, dyes and chemicals. Additional measures include Rs 10 lakh life insurance cover for weavers and an increase in monthly pension to Rs 3,000.