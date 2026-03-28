2026 TN elections | EPS to start final phase of election campaign across TN to start on April 2

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has announced the final phase of his statewide “Protect the People; Retrieve Tamil Nadu” campaign, intensifying preparations for the April 23 Assembly elections from April 2.
The campaign, scheduled from April 2 to April 19, aims to consolidate support for candidates of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
This phase features a whirlwind schedule covering key battlegrounds as well as the party’s traditional strongholds across the state.
The tour will begin with a focus on northern and central districts from April 2 to April 6, covering Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram, before moving to Puducherry and Cuddalore.
After visits to Perambalur and Salem, EPS will hold an intensive two-day campaign in Chennai on April 8 and 9, targeting multiple constituencies in the capital.
From April 10 to April 14, the campaign will shift to the Cauvery delta and southern districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Theni, and Madurai.
The final leg, from April 15 to April 19, will focus on the western “Kongu” belt considered an AIADMK stronghold covering Karur, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, and Salem. The campaign is set to conclude with major events in Salem district.
This phase follows the AIADMK’s completion of seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA alliance, allocating 27 seats to the BJP, 18 to the PMK, and 11 to the AMMK.
EPS has expressed confidence that the alliance will secure a decisive victory, setting a target of 210 seats of the 234 seats in the state in the upcoming elections.