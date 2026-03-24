2026 TN elections | EPS stops BJP at 27, blunts DMK’s ‘Delhi control’ attack

"There was a perception that decisions were being driven from Delhi. The manner in which the agreement was finalised and announced has addressed that," the leader added.



The renewed AIADMK-BJP alignment follows the NDA's independent outing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it secured around 18 per cent of the vote and emerged as a third force in the State.



In contrast, the DMK has increased the Congress's share to 28 seats, up from 25 in 2021. While the ruling alliance has projected this as continuity, NDA leaders view it as a reflection of dependence on allies who have not tested their strength independently in recent years.



As the campaign narrative sharpens, Palaniswami's handling of the alliance arithmetic shifts the focus from accusations of subservience to questions of political leverage, setting up a contest where perception and negotiation are likely to be as critical as numbers.