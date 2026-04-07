2026 TN elections | EPS stooping low due to fear of defeat: CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Due to the fear of failure, the AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has been stooping too low and has been uttering unethical comments, and he now does not have the quality to become even the leader of the opposition, said the DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Monday.
Campaigning for the candidates from the Secular Democratic Alliance (SPA) for Poompuhar, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Vedaranyam, Nagapattinam and Kizhvelur, Stalin said that he has come to Sirkazhi as a proud ‘son-in-law’ after executing several developmental works in both Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts.
He listed several developments brought about by the Dravidian Model government, including a new collectorate building in Mayiladuthurai, a bus stand, tourism development at Poompuhar beach, a fishing harbour in Tharangambadi, a new bus stand in Nagapattinam, fishing harbour development, a neo Tidel park, and several agricultural developments.
He stated that the DMK government had consecrated 4,000 temples across the state, in which the 2,000th temple was from Mayiladuthurai and 3000th temple was in Nagapattinam.
“We have brought several schemes for the welfare of the farmers, fishermen, youths and women, and so we used to speak proudly among the people, but Edappadi Palaniswami, who has no content, just goes on bluffing. Out of the fear of defeat, he is stooping too low and utters unusual comments, and so, it is essential to wipe out the politically disgusting Edappadi Palaniswami in the upcoming Assembly polls”, said Stalin.
Daring Palaniswami to speak about the delimitation brought out by the union government, which would reduce the number of representation from the southern states, Stalin said the Chief Ministers and leaders from Karnataka and Keralam had spoken against the delimitation programmes.
Referring to a news report that stated about the top 10 States supported for infrastructure development by the Union government, Stalin said, Tamil Nadu, the second top developed state in the country, does not have a mention in the top 10 list. “The developed engine of Tamil Nadu is given zero in the Union Budget”, he said.
Pointing out that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fatnavis who said that Madurai will get Metro Rail service only when the people elect a BJP MLA, Stalin asked Fadnavis whether he was authorised to speak about the Metro in Tamil Nadu. “Is he the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu or a Union Minister? Your blackmail politics would never work out in Tamil Nadu”, Stalin said.
Meanwhile, he referred to the overbridge that was constructed by the Union government at an estimated cost of Rs 6,500 crore, which connects Sirkazhi and Chidambaram and said that most of the bridges constructed by the Union government are of a bad quality and there are several such examples.
He also said that the Dravidian Model 2.0 would fulfil the promises given in the election manifesto and turn the state into a super-developed one.
Earlier in the day, Stalin sought votes for the SPA candidates during his morning walk in Sirkazhi.