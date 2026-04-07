2026 TN elections | EPS stooping low due to fear of defeat: CM Stalin

Campaigning for the candidates from the Secular Democratic Alliance (SPA) for Poompuhar, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Vedaranyam, Nagapattinam and Kizhvelur, Stalin said that he has come to Sirkazhi as a proud ‘son-in-law’ after executing several developmental works in both Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts.

He listed several developments brought about by the Dravidian Model government, including a new collectorate building in Mayiladuthurai, a bus stand, tourism development at Poompuhar beach, a fishing harbour in Tharangambadi, a new bus stand in Nagapattinam, fishing harbour development, a neo Tidel park, and several agricultural developments.

He stated that the DMK government had consecrated 4,000 temples across the state, in which the 2,000th temple was from Mayiladuthurai and 3000th temple was in Nagapattinam.