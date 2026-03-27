2026 TN elections | EPS springs surprise in Tiruchy; fields six new faces, drops seniors

The unexpected exclusions triggered discontent within the district unit, as senior leaders, including former ministers M Paranjothi, NR Sivapathi and S Valarmathi, along with urban district secretary J Srinivasan, were denied nominations despite actively seeking seats in Srirangam, Musiri and Tiruchy East.

Defying expectations, the party leadership picked former Chief Whip and organising secretary R Manoharan for Srirangam and former Tiruchy MP and district secretary P Kumar for Tiruverumbur — the only two familiar faces in the list.