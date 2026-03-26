2026 TN elections | EPS promoting 'lotus,' talking ill of our allies: DMK

"Palaniswami is making it clear that the future of AIADMK will be the same as the situation that befell Nitish Kumar in Bihar, the situation faced by the Shiv Sena and the NCP in Maharashtra. AIADMK will befall the fate of the regional parties in Goa that were swallowed by the BJP while being in alliance with them," he said.



Denying Palaniswami's charges that the DMK had neglected development in Chennai, senior DMK leader PK Sekarbabu said, "Under CM Stalin, the magnificent North Chennai Development Scheme was launched." According to him, the scheme has improved the quality of life in north Chennai, where safe drinking water, smooth sewage flow and uninterrupted power supply are being provided. "Government schools have been upgraded on par with the private ones," he told reporters here. He also cited the inauguration of a bridge in T Nagar here to ease traffic congestion.