2026 TN elections | EPS lacks political civility, says Minister Subramanian

Addressing reporters during his outreach in Kannigapuram in Guindy, Subramanian, the DMK's Saidapet candidate, said his campaign was being carried out in line with party directives and focused on direct voter engagement. "We have been meeting people across the constituency since the day of filing nomination and explaining our position, " he said.



The minister used the occasion to criticise the AIADMK leadership, alleging that its senior leaders were resorting to undignified political language instead of addressing substantive issues. He also referred to developments within alliance parties, noting that VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan had already clarified his decision not to contest and had announced an alternative candidate.