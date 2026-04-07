2026 TN elections | EPS files papers, vows to revive stalled works

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination and campaigning across Salem and Perambalur, EPS slammed the DMK government for deteriorating law and order, citing 6,999 Pocso cases, and alleged the state has become “number one in corruption.” Listing out welfare schemes introduced during the AIADMK regime that were stalled by Chief Minister MK Stalin, he assured that the schemes would be revived once he is back as Chief Minister.

“A majority of the demands of people have been fulfilled during my tenure in Edappadi constituency, and pending works, if any, will be completed after being re-elected. Edappadi has transformed into a model constituency,” he said. Palaniswami, who made his electoral debut in 1989, has represented Edappadi constituency five times.