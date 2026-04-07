2026 TN elections | EPS files papers, vows to revive stalled works

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY/CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) filed his nomination for the Edappadi constituency, exuding confidence that the NDA will secure a majority in Tamil Nadu. Accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of stalling welfare schemes introduced during the AIADMK regime, EPS promised to revive projects like the Mettur surplus water scheme and Amma mini-clinics upon returning to power.
Speaking to the media after filing his nomination and campaigning across Salem and Perambalur, EPS slammed the DMK government for deteriorating law and order, citing 6,999 Pocso cases, and alleged the state has become “number one in corruption.” Listing out welfare schemes introduced during the AIADMK regime that were stalled by Chief Minister MK Stalin, he assured that the schemes would be revived once he is back as Chief Minister.
“A majority of the demands of people have been fulfilled during my tenure in Edappadi constituency, and pending works, if any, will be completed after being re-elected. Edappadi has transformed into a model constituency,” he said. Palaniswami, who made his electoral debut in 1989, has represented Edappadi constituency five times.
Accusing the DMK of stalling the project to divert surplus water from Mettur dam to fill 100 lakes, the Leader of the Opposition said, “even though the dam got filled up, there was no water even at the spot where I laid the foundation stone for the project.”
He also dared DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin to counter AIADMK instead of taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Challenge us if you have guts, and we will give you a befitting reply,” the opposition leader said.
Slamming the government for indulging in unwanted expenditure, he pointed to the “car rally organised by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin” in Chennai. “Is it proper to use public money for such rallies? Also, what is the necessity to erect a pen monument at Rs 82 crore?” he asked.
Referring to various complaints raised by AIADMK against several DMK ministers, Palaniswami said that no action was taken, despite complaining thrice to the DGP.