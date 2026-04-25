2026 TN elections | EPS asks his party's counting agents to be alert on May 4

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday asked his party's counting agents to be alert when the counting of votes begins on May 4.
Elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly were held on April 23, and the votes will be counted on May 4, 2026.
Palaniswami, in a statement, said that the appointed party counting agents should reach the counting station an hour earlier with the required identity card.
The AIADMK leader said that the agents should also ensure that all the preparations in the counting centres are adequate. "The representative should take extra time when counting of ballot votes starts", he said, adding "they should also ensure that all EVMs were sealed properly before counting begins".
Alleging that the DMK representatives may engage in malpractices like violence at the counting centres, the former chief minister said the AIADMK cadres at the counting centres should immediately complain to the higher authorities to get a solution.
He said that the AIADMK cadres, who will be at the counting centres, should also closely watch whether the election officials support any specific political parties. "If that was the case, they need to complain immediately to the higher authorities", he added.
Palaniswami also urged his party's counting agent to be present at the counting centres till the final round of results was announced.
Expressing confidence that AIADMK would come to power, Palaniswami also thanked all the political leaders and cadres of his party and its allies for working hard during the poll campaign across the State.