2026 TN elections | Ensure DMKs victory in over 200 seats to keep BJP out of Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

COIMABATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday called for a decisive electoral verdict to DMK led alliance to prevent BJP from gaining a foothold in the state with their divisive agenda.
Sharing the dias with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at a campaign meeting in Hosur in Krishnagiri, Stalin said the dravidian model of governance is committed to safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu.
“BJP can be prevented from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu, only if the DMK alliance wins more than 200 constituencies. If they (BJP) enter even by mistake, then their only plan is to create social divisions and disrupt the state’s development trajectory by stopping the welfare schemes of DMK,” he said.
Further, Stalin said the BJP has already begun its divisive politics in Madurai and Thanjavur, while its conspiracies are visibly evident in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Manipur.
“The BJP makes its way into a state either directly or in an alliance and takes control of the state by undermining the regional parties. They may attempt to make Tamil Nadu into a union territory similar like Jammu and Puducherry,” he said, while appealing to the electorate to ensure a victory of over 200 seats for the DMK alliance.
Taking a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for questioning the progress of the state under the DMK regime, the Chief Minister said the number of industries in Tamil Nadu has crossed 40,000. “But Palaniswami is unable to raise a question to BJP for preventing the growth of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Rejecting claims that his party opposed the Women's Reservation Bill, Stalin said the DMK acted vigilantly, even though the Delimitation Bill was proposed during elections and stalled it in parliament to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is frustrated as the issue has become a setback for the BJP in elections,” he said.