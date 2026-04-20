2026 TN elections | Ensure 200+ to stop BJP at bay: CM Stalin to BLAs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday exuded confidence that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) would return to power and form a "Dravidian Model 2.0" government after the Assembly election.
Addressing around 75,000 booth-level agents through a virtual meeting, Stalin said the alliance was best positioned to counter what he described as external political pressure on the State.
"Only a strong government can safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights. Unless we secure adequate strength in the Assembly, forces from Delhi cannot be kept at bay," he said.
Alleging that Opposition parties were apprehensive of defeat, Stalin instructed booth agents to remain vigilant and report any irregularities to the party's central war room.
"After the results, I will review booth-wise data. Those who perform well will be personally appreciated," he said, indicating a data-driven post-election assessment.
Referring to the recent developments around delimitation, Stalin described it as "just a trailer", adding that "many more battles lie ahead" to protect State rights, reservation policies and welfare measures.
He accused the BJP of attempting to weaken Tamil Nadu politically and alleged that the Centre was making efforts to influence governance.
"We have the strength to defeat such attempts. The people of Tamil Nadu will ensure a decisive mandate, " he said, urging cadres to work in coordination to secure victory for the alliance.