2026 TN elections | Ensure 200+ to stop BJP at bay: CM Stalin to BLAs

Addressing around 75,000 booth-level agents through a virtual meeting, Stalin said the alliance was best positioned to counter what he described as external political pressure on the State.

"Only a strong government can safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights. Unless we secure adequate strength in the Assembly, forces from Delhi cannot be kept at bay," he said.

Alleging that Opposition parties were apprehensive of defeat, Stalin instructed booth agents to remain vigilant and report any irregularities to the party's central war room.