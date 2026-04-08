2026 TN elections | Eight injured during TVK campaign events in Tirunelveli

According to police, four persons sustained minor injuries after motorcycles collided with each other on the stretch from Pottal Vilakku to Thazhaiyuthu while attempting to follow Vijay’s roadshow. In a separate incident at Vannarpettai, a youth identified as Durai, who works at a petrol bunk, was hit by a government bus while attempting to cross the road to see Vijay.

He got trapped under the bus wheel and was rescued by police. Traffic Investigation Wing Inspector Kokila rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Palayamkottai Government Hospital in her vehicle as the ambulance was delayed. His condition was not immediately known. In another accident at KTC Nagar, two motorcycles following Vijay’s convoy collided, leaving three persons with minor injuries.