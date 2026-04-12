2026 TN elections | Edappadi abetting Uniform Civil Code, says CM Stalin

The BJP, which recently promised to implement the UCC in its West Bengal election manifesto, is not openly promoting it in Tamil Nadu, but AIADMK is abetting such a dangerous party, Stalin said, addressing a campaign meeting in Paramakudi. Palaniswami has become a “facilitator” for the BJP’s entry into the State, the DMK chief said.

UCC is a direct challenge to India’s pluralistic fabric, Stalin added. However, the BJP has not openly advanced this position in Tamil Nadu because of the State’s strong ideological grounding in Dravidian politics, he said.

Tamil Nadu’s political legacy, shaped by leaders such as Periyar, CN Annadurai, and M Karunanidhi, protects the State against religion-based politics, he added. "There is a widespread belief that the electorate would not permit forces seen as opposed to social justice to gain ground — a factor the BJP is believed to have acknowledged," he said.

Drawing a political analogy, he likened the contest to a match between “Team Tamil Nadu and Team Delhi”, asking voters to decide the outcome.

Stalin claimed that Tamil Nadu emerged strongly from the COVID-19 crisis under his government and called for a renewed mandate to take the State’s growth to the next level.

Stalin said that when the DMK assumed office, the State was battling the peak of the pandemic, but the government worked to stabilise the situation and revive the economy.