2026 TN elections | EC wanted free and fair polls, transferred TN Chief Secy, DGP, says Palaniswami

Questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin's opposition to the transfers effected on April 8, he asked, "What problem does he have if the officers are shifted?"

These officers have been with the DMK governmentfor so long and there was nothing wrong in transferring them during elections, he said.

"The DMK seems to be depending upon officials, but we depend on the people for victory. What problem does he have if someone else is appointed?" Palaniswami asked when reporters drew his attention to the CM's remark that such transfers were not followed in the BJP-ruled states during polls.