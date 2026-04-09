2026 TN elections | EC wanted free and fair polls, transferred TN Chief Secy, DGP, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday defended the EC's decision to transfer Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and DGP, saying the move was aimed at ensuring free and fair elections in the state
Questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin's opposition to the transfers effected on April 8, he asked, "What problem does he have if the officers are shifted?"
These officers have been with the DMK governmentfor so long and there was nothing wrong in transferring them during elections, he said.
"The DMK seems to be depending upon officials, but we depend on the people for victory. What problem does he have if someone else is appointed?" Palaniswami asked when reporters drew his attention to the CM's remark that such transfers were not followed in the BJP-ruled states during polls.
"The Election Commission wants the elections to be conducted in a free and fair manner. And based on that, they are making changes. What does it matter to us who comes?" Palaniswami told reporters in the midst of his poll campaign in the city.
In his view, the EC took into account the opinion of the opposition parties and the public in shunting out the officials.
The EC had on Wednesday ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and appointed senior IAS officer M Sai Kumar in his place with immediate effect.
Chief Minister Stalin, who took strong exception to the shunting of the Chief Secretary, termed the Election Commission of India's move as "unilateral and political outreach."
To a question on Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin frequently criticising him, the AIADMK general secretary replied, "he has nothing to say politically. I would respond if he makes political comments. However, I will give a fitting reply if he indulges in personal attacks."
On the party choosing to challenge the DMK in Chennai, considered as that party's stronghold, Palaniswami said, "This April 23 election will prove that Chennai is AIADMK's fort."