2026 TN elections | EC intervention sought in alleged online political campaign by TVK

The complainants from Chennai: L Devasagayam and P Adikesavan, have sought the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, to invoke appropriate laws and ensure protection of electoral secrecy and also prevent illegal activities during the polls on April 23.

In separate complaints, they claimed that the TVK was planning to carry out a large-scale online political campaign on April 22 during the "silent period" enforced by the Election Commission of India.