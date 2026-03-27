2026 TN elections | EC adds Vijay, Sasi to star campaigner list

Such categorisation is typically applied to top leaders, but the list can also include prominent public figures and celebrities who play key roles in election campaigning. Under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, a recognised political party (national or state) can nominate up to 40 star campaigners, while a registered unrecognised party can appoint up to 20.

Political parties are required to submit the list of star campaigners to the ECI and the respective Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) within 7 days of the election notification.