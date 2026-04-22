Politics

2026 TN elections | Easy ways to find your polling station; check out the details here

Voters can access details such as polling booth location, crowd status, parking facilities and other arrangements through official platforms provided for easy access
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Representative ImageDaily Thanthi
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CHENNAI: As the Assembly elections are set to be held on April 23, the Election Commission has outlined multiple ways for voters to check their polling station details, along with other related information to ensure a smooth voting process, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Voters can access details such as polling booth location, crowd status, parking facilities and other arrangements through official platforms provided for easy access.

Multiple ways to check polling booth details

  • Voters can check their polling station details through the Election Commission website by entering their voter ID (EPIC) number or personal details

  • Details can also be accessed using the Voter Helpline mobile application

  • The mobile application provides information on polling booth location and related facilities

Daily Thanthi

  • Voters can use GPS-based features in the app to locate their polling station

  • Information can also be obtained through helpline numbers provided by the Election Commission

  • Voters can verify their polling station details using the voter slip with QR code facility issued to them

  • The platforms also help voters check whether their name is included in the voter list

  • Even without a voter ID card, voters can cast their vote using other valid identity documents as permitted

Election Commission
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
polling station details

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