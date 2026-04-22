2026 TN elections | Easy ways to find your polling station; check out the details here

CHENNAI: As the Assembly elections are set to be held on April 23, the Election Commission has outlined multiple ways for voters to check their polling station details, along with other related information to ensure a smooth voting process, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Voters can access details such as polling booth location, crowd status, parking facilities and other arrangements through official platforms provided for easy access.
Voters can check their polling station details through the Election Commission website by entering their voter ID (EPIC) number or personal details
Details can also be accessed using the Voter Helpline mobile application
The mobile application provides information on polling booth location and related facilities
Voters can use GPS-based features in the app to locate their polling station
Information can also be obtained through helpline numbers provided by the Election Commission
Voters can verify their polling station details using the voter slip with QR code facility issued to them
The platforms also help voters check whether their name is included in the voter list
Even without a voter ID card, voters can cast their vote using other valid identity documents as permitted