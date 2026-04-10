2026 TN elections | Dummy EVMs and visiting cards seized during vehicle check in Chennai

Officials discovered small red stickers (bindis) affixed inside the visiting cards, prompting further scrutiny. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the consignment was sent by K Selvam, 36, of Angammal Colony in Salem district. The driver told officials he had picked up the parcels from Vadapalani based on instructions from Sivaraman, the owner of a manpower firm in Coimbatore, and was transporting them to a parcel service in Koyambedu for onward dispatch to Pudukkottai.