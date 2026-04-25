2026 TN elections | Dravidian majors eye clear majority amid Whistle buzz

Cadres from both camps asserted that polling patterns favour their respective alliances. Dismissing speculation about the TVK’s rise, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the new entrant would primarily split the AIADMK-led NDA’s votes. "Our vote share remains intact. We are confident of a victory," he said. Internal assessments by the ruling party suggest the DMK-led alliance could secure around 150 seats.

On the other hand, the AIADMK camp, led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, is optimistic about forming the government. Party insiders estimate the NDA could win 130-140 seats, arguing the DMK may lose support among women and youth to both the AIADMK and TVK. They maintained that new players would not significantly dent their core base of older voters.