2026 TN elections | Dravidian majors eye clear majority amid Whistle buzz

CHENNAI: The State’s two Dravidian majors, the DMK and the AIADMK, have expressed confidence in securing a comfortable majority as the May 4 counting day approaches. This comes even as discussions gain traction regarding a perceived ‘whistle wave’ in favour of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Cadres from both camps asserted that polling patterns favour their respective alliances. Dismissing speculation about the TVK’s rise, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the new entrant would primarily split the AIADMK-led NDA’s votes. "Our vote share remains intact. We are confident of a victory," he said. Internal assessments by the ruling party suggest the DMK-led alliance could secure around 150 seats.
On the other hand, the AIADMK camp, led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, is optimistic about forming the government. Party insiders estimate the NDA could win 130-140 seats, arguing the DMK may lose support among women and youth to both the AIADMK and TVK. They maintained that new players would not significantly dent their core base of older voters.
Granular booth-level reviews and social media battles drive suspense, as parties scrutinise every vote’s impact
The contrasting claims have sparked a narrative war on social media, leaving neutral observers guessing. The final verdict will only be clear on May 4.
Meanwhile, Vijay held a review meeting on Friday with senior functionaries at his Foreshore Estate residence to assess performance. He sought granular inputs on booth-level trends and region-wise turnout to identify where the party gained traction. Sources said the meeting aimed at consolidating internal assessments and refining organisational strategy. "This was a stock-taking exercise to understand both opportunities and gaps," a functionary told DT Next.
Both CM Stalin and Vijay also shared their views on X.
"Rather than thinking 'it's just one vote,' the belief that 'this is an election for an entire generation' may have been the driving force behind this enthusiasm. My commendations to all such responsible citizens," Stalin said.
Vijay said the 85% turnout redefined election politics and shattered myths. He noted that families, including first-time voters, flocked to polling stations with enthusiasm usually witnessed during temple festivals. "Good things will follow. Victory is certain," Vijay said.