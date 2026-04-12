2026 TN elections | Door-to-door distribution of QR code-printed voter slips under way

A press release said, “As per the orders of the Election Commission of India, the task of distributing VIS to voters across the city, as mentioned on 12 April will continue till 18 April by the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in their areas.”

BLOs in areas such as Royapuram, Egmore, and Villivakkam visited residences to provide the VIS to the public. Speaking to DT Next, an Assistant Electoral Register officer (AERO) in the Thousand Lights constituency said, “BLOs will be involved in the door-to-door distribution of the QR code printed VIS. By scanning the code, individual voters can find their name, residential address, part number, serial number and designated polling booth location. We’re planning to complete the distribution by April 17.”

More than 28.93 lakh voters are in the 16 constituencies in Chennai, with over 13.95 lakh men, 14.97 lakh women and 868 trans persons. These voters will exercise their franchise across 4,085 polling booths located in 975 locations.