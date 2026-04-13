2026 TN elections | Don’t waste votes on non-entities: Annamalai

SIVAGANGA: BJP former state unit chief K Annamalai on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, stating it has become “like a drop in the sea” and “of no benefit,” while urging voters to reject the party.
“Of what use is Congress to Tamil Nadu? It has not been in power at the Centre for 12 years and is losing ground across states. People should reject and throw it out,” he said, while campaigning for AMMK candidate Therbogi V Pandi, Karaikudi candidate for NDA.
In a multi-front poll battle, the NDA is fighting against DMK’s ally Congress’s candidate S Mangudi.