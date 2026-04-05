2026 TN elections | DMK’s tokens will aid only first family, not public, alleges EPS

Addressing campaign rallies in Neyveli and Puducherry, Palaniswami accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of failing to act against DMK leader A Raja over a recently surfaced audio clip, claiming the leadership had chosen to deflect rather than respond.

He further alleged that the DMK had repeatedly “betrayed” Tamil Nadu’s interests on key issues, including Katchatheevu, the Mullaiperiyar dam dispute, the Cauvery water issue and the Sri Lankan Tamil issue.

Responding to DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant’s charge that the AIADMK had gone back on a Rajya Sabha promise, Palaniswami said any such assurance was conditional on the party continuing in the alliance for the 2026 elections. “They have since left the alliance,” he said.