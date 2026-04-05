2026 TN elections | DMK’s tokens will aid only first family, not public, alleges EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday attacked the DMK’s election manifesto, alleging that its proposed Rs 8,000 coupon scheme was designed to benefit the Chief Minister’s family rather than the public, and cautioned voters in Puducherry against the party’s “exploitative politics”.
Addressing campaign rallies in Neyveli and Puducherry, Palaniswami accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of failing to act against DMK leader A Raja over a recently surfaced audio clip, claiming the leadership had chosen to deflect rather than respond.
He further alleged that the DMK had repeatedly “betrayed” Tamil Nadu’s interests on key issues, including Katchatheevu, the Mullaiperiyar dam dispute, the Cauvery water issue and the Sri Lankan Tamil issue.
Responding to DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant’s charge that the AIADMK had gone back on a Rajya Sabha promise, Palaniswami said any such assurance was conditional on the party continuing in the alliance for the 2026 elections. “They have since left the alliance,” he said.
Accusing Stalin of “double standards”, he referred to the controversy over Marina's burial permissions, stating that a resolution during the Karunanidhi-led government had set the precedent later followed by the AIADMK.
Highlighting welfare measures, Palaniswami said farm loans had been waived twice during the AIADMK regime and promised a repeat if the party returned to power. He also said the insurance premium for sugarcane farmers would be reduced from 5% to 2%.
Turning to Puducherry, he alleged that the DMK was seeking to expand its influence beyond Tamil Nadu for financial gain. “Stalin will not come to serve the people but to exploit resources,” Palaniswami said, urging voters not to support the party.
He reiterated AIADMK’s support for full statehood for Puducherry and cited the 2G spectrum case to accuse the DMK of prioritising family interests over governance.
Palaniswami also pointed to development works carried out in Cuddalore district during the AIADMK’s tenure as part of his campaign pitch.