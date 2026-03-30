2026 TN elections | DMK's stars rooted in seats of their own

CHENNAI: While senior leaders often dominate the headlines during elections, the ruling DMK has fielded several non-star candidates who have consistently contested the same constituencies for decades, building a strong grassroots presence similar to that of veteran ministers.
One such candidate is Durai Chandrasekaran, who is set to contest the Tiruvaiyaru constituency for the eighth time. His political journey began in 1989, when he defeated veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan by a margin of over 20,000 votes.
Despite facing setbacks, including defeats in 1991 and 2001, Chandrasekaran remained rooted in Tiruvaiyaru. Since 1996 (except 2011), he has consistently contested from the same constituency and secured massive victories in the last two elections, each with around one lakh votes margin.
Similarly, Minister R Sakkarapani will be contesting the Oddanchatram constituency for the seventh time. Entering the fray in 1996, he has won six consecutive elections from the same seat, without shifting constituencies.
In contrast, several senior DMK leaders have contested multiple times but across different constituencies. Leaders like MK Stalin, Duraimurugan, and KN Nehru have been in the electoral arena since the 1970s, often changing constituencies over the years.
Among them, Durai Murugan is set to contest for the 13th time, while MK Stalin and K. N. Nehru will each be entering their ninth electoral contest. Senior Minister I Periyasamy remains an exception, having continuously contested from the Athoor constituency since 1989.
Party sources said candidates like Chandrasekaran and Sakkarapani demonstrate that a consistent presence in a single constituency can build a strong voter connect, even without the prominence of "star" leaders.
Their repeated candidature reflects the DMK's strategy of rewarding grassroots loyalty and local influence, alongside its established leadership.