2026 TN elections | DMK's stars rooted in seats of their own

One such candidate is Durai Chandrasekaran, who is set to contest the Tiruvaiyaru constituency for the eighth time. His political journey began in 1989, when he defeated veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan by a margin of over 20,000 votes.



Despite facing setbacks, including defeats in 1991 and 2001, Chandrasekaran remained rooted in Tiruvaiyaru. Since 1996 (except 2011), he has consistently contested from the same constituency and secured massive victories in the last two elections, each with around one lakh votes margin.



Similarly, Minister R Sakkarapani will be contesting the Oddanchatram constituency for the seventh time. Entering the fray in 1996, he has won six consecutive elections from the same seat, without shifting constituencies.