2026 TN Elections | DMK’s allies miffed over humiliation, alleges EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched his election campaign from Mylapore constituency, a seat allotted to the BJP, mounting a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government.
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the campaign, fuelling speculation over her possible candidature from the seat.
Addressing party workers and the public, Palaniswami said those who place their trust in the DMK “will be left stranded”. He accused the government of corruption, administrative inefficiency and failing to fulfil its electoral promises.
He alleged that the DMK regime had increased taxes and electricity tariffs, while failing to check the rising cost of living, thereby burdening the public.
Contrasting alliance dynamics, Palaniswami said the AIADMK treated its partners with respect, unlike the DMK, and claimed that several allies of the ruling party were dissatisfied and not given due importance.
He pointed out that the AIADMK swiftly concluded seat-sharing arrangements and released its list of candidates and manifesto well ahead of the elections.
Raising concerns over law and order, he said crime had increased and that people, particularly women, felt unsafe. He assured that strict measures would be taken to restore safety when the AIADMK returned to power.
Expressing confidence in the alliance’s prospects, Palaniswami said the AIADMK-led front would secure 210 seats in the elections. He appealed to voters in Mylapore to support the BJP candidate and urged people across Tamil Nadu to vote for the AIADMK and its allies.