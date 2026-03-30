2026 TN elections | DMK workers stage protest at MP SR Sivalingam’s residence over Veerapandi candidate

The protest was triggered by the nomination of AK Tarun as the DMK candidate for Veerapandi. While Tarun has already been actively campaigning in the constituency, a section of party workers expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that long-serving party functionaries who have contributed significantly to the party’s growth should be given a chance to contest.

The agitated cadres gathered near Salem Town Railway Station at Sivalingam’s residence, chanting slogans and calling for intervention from Chief Minister MK Stalin to reconsider the candidate selection. The demonstration created tense moments in the area, resulting in traffic disruptions