2026 TN elections | DMK workers stage protest at MP SR Sivalingam’s residence over Veerapandi candidate

COIMBATORE: Tension erupted in Salem as a large group of DMK cadres staged a demonstration outside the residence of Member of Parliament SR Sivalingam on Monday, demanding a change in the party’s candidate for the Veerapandi Assembly constituency.
The protest was triggered by the nomination of AK Tarun as the DMK candidate for Veerapandi. While Tarun has already been actively campaigning in the constituency, a section of party workers expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that long-serving party functionaries who have contributed significantly to the party’s growth should be given a chance to contest.
The agitated cadres gathered near Salem Town Railway Station at Sivalingam’s residence, chanting slogans and calling for intervention from Chief Minister MK Stalin to reconsider the candidate selection. The demonstration created tense moments in the area, resulting in traffic disruptions
MP intervenes, protest called off
Amid the unrest, Sivalingam held talks with the protesters, urging them to respect the decision of the party high command and channel their efforts toward ensuring the candidate’s success. Following this, the cadres called off the protest and dispersed from the spot.
This incident comes a day after DMK cadres resorted to a road block protest in Krishnagiri against alloting Oothangarai constituency to Congress in the upcoming assembly polls. They argued that the Congress candidate had lost to the AIADMK candidate in the 2021 Assembly polls, and giving the seat to Congress again may prove a setback for the party.