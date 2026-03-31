2026 TN elections | DMK will be poll champion, asserts Udhayanidhi Stalin

At a separate rally at Kacheri Medu in Harur, he urged voters to see the larger stakes in the elections. “Votes cast for AIADMK ultimately strengthen the BJP. This poll is a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be sent a clear message through the defeat of Edappadi K. Palaniswami,” he said.

Highlighting the DMK’s track record, Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasised that all promises made during the 2021 Assembly elections had been fulfilled by DMK. He also underscored Tamil Nadu’s economic performance, noting that the state remains number one in India with an 11.19 per cent growth rate.

“For development schemes to continue and for the state’s progress to be sustained, DMK must return to power,” he added.