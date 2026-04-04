2026 TN elections | DMK sees 9 flagship schemes as victory tool

CHENNAI: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has identified nine flagship welfare schemes implemented over the past five years as the core of its election campaign, showcasing beneficiary data to reach voters across the State.
Party sources said the IT wing has compiled district-wise beneficiary data under these schemes and is disseminating it through social media platforms.
“The schemes cover key sectors such as health, education and women empowerment. These are the government’s major achievements, and hence they form the backbone of our campaign,” a senior DMK leader said.
The DMK’s IT team has prepared a data-driven campaign material, which is being circulated through the Chief Minister’s official social media handles and party platforms.
Party leaders said the strategy aims to directly connect with beneficiaries and reinforce the impact of the government’s welfare initiatives. They pin hopes on delivery of welfare schemes.