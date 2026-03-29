2026 TN elections | DMK seat talks dragged for 23 days, all is well in our front, says EPS

Taking a swipe at the DMK-led alliance, he said the seat-sharing talks dragged on for 23 days and were marked by "war of words" between the Congress and DMK.



"At one point, Congress was on the verge of quitting the DMK alliance. The Congress leader and the person in charge (for Tamil Nadu) were expressing different opinions. But in the AIADMK alliance, there are no such issues. There is no dissatisfaction in the AIADMK alliance," he told reporters here.



Responding to remarks by TVK chief Vijay that his party would contest independently and the fight is primarily between the TVK and the DMK, Palaniswami said, "... He is new. He will understand the realities only after the elections are over."



Addressing the cadre in the poll campaign in Kanniyakumari, he recalled that heavy rains caused widespread devastation in the district in 2023. Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for "failing" to take any precautionary measures in the southern districts despite warnings from the Meteorological Department of heavy rains in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari.