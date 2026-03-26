2026 TN elections | DMK pushes 70:30 formula on seat claims; list likely on March 26

CHENNAI: The DMK has introduced a new 70:30 formula for allocating constituencies among its alliance partners, with the final seat list for the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) expected to be released on Thursday. Under this new arrangement, the ruling party will contest 175 seats, leaving the remaining 59 for its allies.
Party sources indicate that 70% of these seats will be allotted based on the preference lists submitted by partners, while the DMK leadership will take the final call on the remaining 30%. This follows the conclusion of seat-sharing negotiations, which began on February 28 and were finalised on Tuesday. Notably, the DMDK has emerged as the second-largest ally after the Congress, securing a double-digit allocation.
Despite the finalisation of numbers, overlapping claims for specific constituencies have slightly delayed a total consensus. "There are certain seats sought by both the DMK and the Congress. These issues will be resolved within a day or two," said TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, noting that the final list would be sent to the party high command shortly. AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar also confirmed that discussions are nearing completion.
Meanwhile, smaller outfits such as the SDPI and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi are likely to be allocated one seat each. These minor allies are expected to contest under the DMK’s 'Rising Sun' symbol to consolidate the combine's electoral strength.