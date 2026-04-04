2026 TN elections | DMK puncturing Tamil Nadu's finances: Goyal

CHENNAI: Union Minister and BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Saturday (April 4) launched a sweeping attack on the DMK government, questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin over the State's mounting debt, alleged corruption and governance failures, while asserting that the ruling party would be voted out in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Releasing the party's 'white paper' titled "Tamil Nadu Government Financial Crisis" at the BJP headquarters Kamalalayam, along with State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, Goyal asked: "Where has Tamil Nadu's money gone?" Despite being driven by a strong industry, the farming sector, MSMEs, the hard work of fishermen, and a skilled youth population, the State was witnessing an empty treasury, he alleged.
"The debt burden is set to cross Rs 10 lakh crore, while PSUs such as Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) carry over Rs 2 lakh crore debt. The government is borrowing even for day-to-day expenses. What assets have been created?" he asked, alleging that interest payments were eroding funds meant for growth.
Goyal said Tamil Nadu's revenues had risen post-GST, with over Rs 80,000 crore in compensation from the Centre and a 14 per cent assured growth. "If revenues have doubled, where has the money gone?" he asked, accusing the government of concealing facts.
He alleged MoU scams, irregularities in Tasmac operations, and a breakdown of law and order, claiming drugs were freely available and youth were being spoiled. "Five lakh jobs have been lost due to corruption. Government employees, transport workers and teachers have been denied dues such as PF and gratuity, " he said.
Expressing confidence in the NDA, he said the alliance would defeat the DMK and deliver clean governance. He termed seat-sharing satisfactory and described K Annamalai as a disciplined soldier of the BJP and a national leader, asserting that the party was witnessing growing strength across constituencies.