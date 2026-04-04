2026 TN elections | DMK puncturing Tamil Nadu's finances: Goyal

Releasing the party's 'white paper' titled "Tamil Nadu Government Financial Crisis" at the BJP headquarters Kamalalayam, along with State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, Goyal asked: "Where has Tamil Nadu's money gone?" Despite being driven by a strong industry, the farming sector, MSMEs, the hard work of fishermen, and a skilled youth population, the State was witnessing an empty treasury, he alleged.

"The debt burden is set to cross Rs 10 lakh crore, while PSUs such as Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) carry over Rs 2 lakh crore debt. The government is borrowing even for day-to-day expenses. What assets have been created?" he asked, alleging that interest payments were eroding funds meant for growth.