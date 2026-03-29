2026 TN elections | DMK promises Rs 2,000 pension, Rs 8,000 household support; check details

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday released its manifesto for the 2026 Assembly election, promising enhanced financial assistance, expanded welfare schemes and large-scale housing initiatives.
Among the key announcements made by Chief Minister MK Stalin is the newly proposed an Illatharasi scheme under which women will receive coupons worth Rs 8,000 to purchase household essentials such as appliances. The manifesto also promises extension of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme up to Class 8.
The increase in monthly assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme to Rs 2,000. Old-age pensions will also be raised from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000, while assistance for persons with disabilities will be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500.
The party has proposed an Illatharasi scheme under which women will receive coupons worth Rs 8,000 to purchase household essentials such as appliances. The manifesto also promises extension of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme up to Class 8.
In the education and youth sector, the Naan Mudhalvan scheme will benefit around 4 lakh people, with financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month for trainees. College students under existing schemes will also see assistance increased to Rs 1,500 per month, and free WiFi will be provided in all government arts colleges.
For farmers, the manifesto promises procurement prices of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane, along with free modern electric pump sets for over 20 lakh beneficiaries.
In the healthcare sector, insurance coverage will be expanded up to Rs 10 lakh, with the income eligibility limit raised to Rs 5 lakh annually.
The party has also announced construction of 10 lakh houses over five years as part of its housing push.
Stalin said the manifesto focuses on “six steps towards progress”, adding that development and welfare would go hand in hand, while ensuring long-term growth.
KEY PROMISES
Monthly women’s entitlement increased to Rs 2,000
Old-age pension raised to Rs 2,000
Assistance for differently abled increased to Rs 2,500
Rs 8,000 Illatharasi scheme for household essentials
Breakfast scheme extended up to Class 8
Naan Mudhalvan to benefit 4 lakh youth
Free WiFi in government arts colleges
10 lakh houses to be constructed
MSP of Rs 3,500 for paddy, Rs 4,500 for sugarcane
Free electric pump sets for farmers