2026 TN elections | DMK promises Rs 2,000 pension, Rs 8,000 household support; check details

Among the key announcements made by Chief Minister MK Stalin is the newly proposed an Illatharasi scheme under which women will receive coupons worth Rs 8,000 to purchase household essentials such as appliances. The manifesto also promises extension of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme up to Class 8.

The increase in monthly assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme to Rs 2,000. Old-age pensions will also be raised from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000, while assistance for persons with disabilities will be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500.