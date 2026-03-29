Politics

2026 TN elections | DMK promises Rs 2,000 pension, Rs 8,000 household support; check details

The party has proposed an Illatharasi scheme under which women will receive coupons worth Rs 8,000 to purchase household essentials such as appliances.
DMK manifesto
DMK manifesto Instagram
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CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday released its manifesto for the 2026 Assembly election, promising enhanced financial assistance, expanded welfare schemes and large-scale housing initiatives.

Among the key announcements made by Chief Minister MK Stalin is the newly proposed an Illatharasi scheme under which women will receive coupons worth Rs 8,000 to purchase household essentials such as appliances. The manifesto also promises extension of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme up to Class 8.

The increase in monthly assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme to Rs 2,000. Old-age pensions will also be raised from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000, while assistance for persons with disabilities will be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500.

The party has proposed an Illatharasi scheme under which women will receive coupons worth Rs 8,000 to purchase household essentials such as appliances. The manifesto also promises extension of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme up to Class 8.

In the education and youth sector, the Naan Mudhalvan scheme will benefit around 4 lakh people, with financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month for trainees. College students under existing schemes will also see assistance increased to Rs 1,500 per month, and free WiFi will be provided in all government arts colleges.

For farmers, the manifesto promises procurement prices of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane, along with free modern electric pump sets for over 20 lakh beneficiaries.

In the healthcare sector, insurance coverage will be expanded up to Rs 10 lakh, with the income eligibility limit raised to Rs 5 lakh annually.

The party has also announced construction of 10 lakh houses over five years as part of its housing push.

Stalin said the manifesto focuses on “six steps towards progress”, adding that development and welfare would go hand in hand, while ensuring long-term growth.

KEY PROMISES

  • Monthly women’s entitlement increased to Rs 2,000

  • Old-age pension raised to Rs 2,000

  • Assistance for differently abled increased to Rs 2,500

  • Rs 8,000 Illatharasi scheme for household essentials

  • Breakfast scheme extended up to Class 8

  • Naan Mudhalvan to benefit 4 lakh youth

  • Free WiFi in government arts colleges

  • 10 lakh houses to be constructed

  • MSP of Rs 3,500 for paddy, Rs 4,500 for sugarcane

  • Free electric pump sets for farmers

DMK
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Election Manifesto
2026 TN elections

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