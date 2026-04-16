2026 TN elections | DMK peddling lies against bill empowering women: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Addressing a campaign rally in Coimbatore, the Leader of the Opposition said the ruling party’s appeal to hoist black flags had failed to gain traction.

“Yet Chief Minister MK Stalin was attempting to project an image of widespread opposition across Tamil Nadu. The protests were aimed at stalling the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, which provides a 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures. Such initiatives would enhance the Centre’s popularity among women voters, and so the DMK is trying to stall it,” he said.