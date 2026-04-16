2026 TN elections | DMK peddling lies against bill empowering women: Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Coimbatore on Thursday said the DMK’s black flag protests against the proposed delimitation exercise stem from fear of defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Addressing a campaign rally in Coimbatore, the Leader of the Opposition said the ruling party’s appeal to hoist black flags had failed to gain traction.
“Yet Chief Minister MK Stalin was attempting to project an image of widespread opposition across Tamil Nadu. The protests were aimed at stalling the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, which provides a 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures. Such initiatives would enhance the Centre’s popularity among women voters, and so the DMK is trying to stall it,” he said.
Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurances that Tamil Nadu would not be affected by the delimitation process, the AIADMK leader accused Stalin of staging protests for political gain. “If the exercise proceeds without impacting the state, the Chief Minister would then claim credit by portraying it as a result of his pressure on the Centre,” he said.
Maintaining that the Union government had already clarified its stance, Palaniswami said the delimitation exercise would be implemented without harming any state’s interests and urged the public not to be swayed by such false narratives.
The AIADMK chief also took aim at DMK’s 39 MPs for failing to raise their voice on key issues affecting Tamil Nadu. He said that AIADMK MPs stalled parliamentary proceedings for 22 days over the Cauvery water dispute, alleging that the DMK wasn't as effective in Parliament.
He also criticised senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, questioning his credentials to comment on the delimitation issue. “What tangible benefits did he bring to Tamil Nadu during his tenure at the Centre?” Palaniswami asked.
In a sharp personal attack, Palaniswami targeted DMK leader V Senthilbalaji, contesting from Coimbatore South, by calling him a "poisonous virus from Karur" with no cure and worse than COVID-19, while urging voters to reject him in the forthcoming elections.