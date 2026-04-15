2026 TN elections | DMK opposes DGP appointment; seeks ECI clarification on tenure

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has objected to the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Tamil Nadu by the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting that the poll body does not have the authority to appoint a regular DGP during the election period.
In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners, DMK treasurer TR Baalu sought clarification on the Commission's April 2 order appointing Sandeep Rai Rathore as DGP.
The party maintained that if the ECI intended to ensure neutrality during elections, it could only appoint an officer as 'DGP (in-charge)' for a temporary period, valid until the completion of the polling process.
Citing precedent, the DMK referred to a similar move in West Bengal, where the tenure of the appointed DGP was explicitly limited to the election period. In contrast, the Tamil Nadu order does not specify any such timeframe, raising concerns.
"This amounts to illegality and also reflects discrimination, as Tamil Nadu is being treated differently," Baalu said in his letter.
The party emphasised that the appointment of a regular DGP can only be undertaken by the State government after the conclusion of elections and declaration of results, in accordance with established procedures.
The DMK has urged the ECI to issue a corrigendum or clarification stating that Rathore's appointment is only temporary and valid till the end of the election process, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal complications, including potential violation of Supreme Court guidelines on such appointments.