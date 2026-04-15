2026 TN elections | DMK opposes DGP appointment; seeks ECI clarification on tenure

Citing precedent, the DMK referred to a similar move in West Bengal, where the tenure of the appointed DGP was explicitly limited to the election period. In contrast, the Tamil Nadu order does not specify any such timeframe, raising concerns.

"This amounts to illegality and also reflects discrimination, as Tamil Nadu is being treated differently," Baalu said in his letter.

The party emphasised that the appointment of a regular DGP can only be undertaken by the State government after the conclusion of elections and declaration of results, in accordance with established procedures.