2026 TN elections | DMK losing ground, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

Addressing election campaign meetings in Alandur and Tambaram constituencies, he said the Opposition alliance had gained momentum across the State. Launching a sharp attack on the DMK-led alliance, he said that while the NDA had concluded its seat-sharing arrangements within a few days, the DMK alliance continued to face confusion and dissatisfaction even after prolonged negotiations.

He alleged that key allies of the DMK were not bound by trust but were held together by compulsion and fear.