2026 TN elections | DMK losing ground, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that the DMK was steadily losing its ground, asserting that the AIADMK-led NDA had “shaken the foundations” of the ruling government.
Addressing election campaign meetings in Alandur and Tambaram constituencies, he said the Opposition alliance had gained momentum across the State. Launching a sharp attack on the DMK-led alliance, he said that while the NDA had concluded its seat-sharing arrangements within a few days, the DMK alliance continued to face confusion and dissatisfaction even after prolonged negotiations.
He alleged that key allies of the DMK were not bound by trust but were held together by compulsion and fear.
Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin describing him as a 'ten-time loser', Palaniswami rejected the remark and said the AIADMK had consistently defeated the DMK between 2011 and 2021. Despite adverse circumstances, the party secured 75 seats in 2021 and emerged as the principal Opposition, he added.
Accusing the DMK government of presiding over an unprecedented rise in prices and increasing borrowings, he said it had failed to take meaningful steps to control the cost of living.
He further alleged that several key infrastructure projects initiated during the AIADMK regime, including the Tambaram–Chengalpattu elevated corridor and ring road works, had been stalled or abandoned by the present government. He assured that these projects would be revived and completed without delay if the AIADMK returned to power.
Palaniswami also accused the DMK government of turning a blind eye to corruption and criminal activity. He claimed that the drug menace had spread across the State under DMK rule and that women no longer felt safe, with families living in fear and the rule of law having collapsed under the present administration.