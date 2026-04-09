2026 TN elections | DMK leader R S Bharathi slams Palaniswami over 'indecent' pandemic remarks against Stalin

Palaniswami, addressing a poll rally in Chennai on April 8, had asked: "During the DMK regime, was there drought, flood or cyclone? or did the coronavirus pandemic break out? There was nothing; had this (pandemic) emerged, he would have gone (died) in the pandemic."

When DMK assumed office in May 2021, the state was in the grip of the second wave of the pandemic, while it first surfaced during the AIADMK regime.