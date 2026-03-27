2026 TN elections | DMK ‘fascism’ obstructing TVK campaign, slams Vijay

In a statement, Vijay said the party had applied on March 26 for permission to hold a campaign meeting at Mullai Nagar junction in Perambur. However, a day before the event, civic authorities allegedly dug up the site and installed iron barricades, rendering it unusable.

"Where did these sudden trenches and barricades come from?" he asked, alleging collusion between officials and the ruling party. He said the police subsequently assessed that the venue could not accommodate 3,000 people and denied permission, terming the location "unfit".