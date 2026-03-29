2026 TN elections | DMK faces internal uproar in Tambaram over candidate selection; supporters of SR Raja besiege treasurer TR Baalu’s residence

The party leadership has announced Dr. Krithika Devi, the State Secretary of the DMK’s Medical Wing, as its candidate for the Tambaram seat. This decision has displaced the multi-time incumbent MLA, SR Raja, who has represented the constituency for 15 years, winning three out of his four terms. Raja and his supporters were expecting a fifth term ticket.

The announcement has led to significant discontent within the Tambaram city DMK unit. In a dramatic escalation last night, over 500 supporters of SR Raja gathered in the Irumbuliyur area and laid siege to the residence of DMK Treasurer and Member of Parliament, TR Baalu.