2026 TN elections | DMK faces internal uproar in Tambaram over candidate selection; supporters of SR Raja besiege treasurer TR Baalu’s residence

CHENNAI: A internal conflict has erupted within the DMK in the Tambaram assembly constituency following the party’s decision to field a new candidate for the upcoming 2026 elections, sparking a massive protest by supporters of the sitting MLA SR Raja.
The party leadership has announced Dr. Krithika Devi, the State Secretary of the DMK’s Medical Wing, as its candidate for the Tambaram seat. This decision has displaced the multi-time incumbent MLA, SR Raja, who has represented the constituency for 15 years, winning three out of his four terms. Raja and his supporters were expecting a fifth term ticket.
The announcement has led to significant discontent within the Tambaram city DMK unit. In a dramatic escalation last night, over 500 supporters of SR Raja gathered in the Irumbuliyur area and laid siege to the residence of DMK Treasurer and Member of Parliament, TR Baalu.
The protesters raised slogans demanding the replacement of Dr Krithika Devi, arguing that the new candidate is unfamiliar with the constituency. "She does not know the ground reality, the number of wards, or even the ward secretaries. How can she contest?" questioned the agitated supporters. They urged the party leadership to reconsider and renominate SR. Raja, with some even pleading, "We fall at your feet; please give the opportunity to SR Raja again."
The situation intensified when SR Raja himself arrived at TR Baalu’s residence for a direct negotiation, holding a closed-door meeting with the senior leader.
Following the meeting, TR Baalu addressed the protesters, stating, "I have known Raja since his childhood. I did try on his behalf. However, the party president [MK Stalin] has made a decision, and there will be valid reasons for it. There is a possibility that Raja will be given another responsibility."
Despite Baalu’s conciliatory remarks and the assurance of an alternative role for Raja, his supporters have remained unsatisfied and have continued their protest. The ongoing agitation has created significant turmoil within the constituency, raising questions about whether this internal dispute could become a setback for the DMK in the Tambaram constituency in the 2026 assembly elections.