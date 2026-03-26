2026 TN elections | DMK, Congress on sticky wicket over DMDK's bid to regain strongholds

CHENNAI: A three-way tussle has emerged within the DMK-led alliance over key constituencies once associated with late DMDK founder Vijayakant.
The DMDK, DMK and Congress are staking claims to many of these seats, leading to a tussle.
The newly inducted DMDK has sought Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam both constituencies closely linked to Vijayakant’s political journey.
Vijayakanth made his electoral debut in 2006, winning from Virudhachalam. The party again performed strongly in 2011, with its candidate winning the seat. However, in subsequent elections, the DMDK’s vote share declined significantly.
Since then, Virudhachalam has been won by alliance partners of Dravidian majors, including the Congress, making the party reluctant to vacate the seat for the DMDK.
Similarly, Rishivandiyam, where DMDK registered a notable victory in 2011, has been held by the DMK since 2016, prompting the ruling party to resist ceding the constituency.
Adding to the complexity, the DMDK has also expressed interest in urban constituencies like Egmore and Virugambakkam in Chennai, both currently held by the DMK.
Sources said the DMK has instead indicated willingness to offer Ulundurpet, considered a stronghold of the AIADMK, as part of the seat-sharing adjustment.
The demand for these constituencies reflects the DMDK’s attempt to reclaim its traditional vote base and symbolic strongholds associated with Vijayakant. However, resistance from both the DMK and Congress has resulted in a delicate negotiation, with the final allocation yet to be decided.
The DMK leadership is expected to complete all pending alliance talks by Friday, with the final list of candidates likely to be released the same evening.