2026 TN elections | DMK, Congress on sticky wicket over DMDK's bid to regain strongholds

The DMDK, DMK and Congress are staking claims to many of these seats, leading to a tussle.

The newly inducted DMDK has sought Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam both constituencies closely linked to Vijayakant’s political journey.

Vijayakanth made his electoral debut in 2006, winning from Virudhachalam. The party again performed strongly in 2011, with its candidate winning the seat. However, in subsequent elections, the DMDK’s vote share declined significantly.

Since then, Virudhachalam has been won by alliance partners of Dravidian majors, including the Congress, making the party reluctant to vacate the seat for the DMDK.