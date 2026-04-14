2026 TN elections | DMK can’t seek votes on its record: Anbumani

Addressing reporters in Thanjavur, Anbumani charged that law and order had deteriorated, particularly affecting women and children.

He cited over 62,000 cases involving women and children in the past five years, including 27,000 cases under the Pocso Act, and said the government had failed in ensuring safety. He further alleged widespread drug circulation across the state and accused the DMK of planning to influence voters through cash distribution. The PMK leader also claimed that Chief Minister MK Stalin was “being controlled by a few individuals”.