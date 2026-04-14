2026 TN elections | DMK can’t seek votes on its record: Anbumani

TIRUCHY: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday alleged that the DMK government had “pushed Tamil Nadu backwards” and was unable to seek votes based on its performance, claiming that people were now inclined towards the AIADMK-led NDA in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Addressing reporters in Thanjavur, Anbumani charged that law and order had deteriorated, particularly affecting women and children.
He cited over 62,000 cases involving women and children in the past five years, including 27,000 cases under the Pocso Act, and said the government had failed in ensuring safety. He further alleged widespread drug circulation across the state and accused the DMK of planning to influence voters through cash distribution. The PMK leader also claimed that Chief Minister MK Stalin was “being controlled by a few individuals”.
Projecting confidence in the NDA’s prospects, Anbumani said an “anti-DMK wave” was visible across Tamil Nadu and predicted that the alliance would win over 200 seats, with AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami becoming Chief Minister. Contrasting leadership styles, he said Palaniswami, “a farmer”, understood agrarian distress better than Stalin, and described the condition of farmers in the Delta region as “pathetic”.
He also criticised the DMK’s poll promises, including an alleged Rs 8,000 coupon scheme, calling it an attempt to mislead voters. Warning against personal attacks, Anbumani said any remarks against Palaniswami would draw a strong response from NDA allies.