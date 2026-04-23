2026 TN elections | DMK cadre attacked pregnant Papanasam candidate, alleges NTK

NTK functionaries claimed that during the altercation, one of the DMK cadres pushed Fathima, causing her to fall. The DMK had not immediately responded to the allegation.

Fathima’s husband, Shiek Hamsath Ali, told reporters that she had gone to inspect the polling process as a candidate but was prevented from entering. He also alleged that while police asked Fathima to remove her party symbol, cadres from the rival party were allowed to wear party badges, which led to the argument.

Following the incident, NTK cadres gathered outside the hospital and attempted to stage a protest. Police sources said they intervened to defuse the situation. Further inquiry into the incident is underway.