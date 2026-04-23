2026 TN elections | DMK cadre attacked pregnant Papanasam candidate, alleges NTK

TIRUCHY: Aneez Fathima (25), Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate from Papanasam, who is eight months pregnant, was injured following a scuffle at a polling booth near Ammapettai on Thursday evening, with her party alleging that she was pushed and attacked by cadres of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Fathima reportedly fell unconscious during the incident and was admitted to the Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital. Her condition was being monitored, sources said.
According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when Fathima visited a polling booth at Ukkadai village while polling was underway. She was allegedly stopped at the entrance by DMK cadre, objecting to the candidate entering the booth premises with poll symbols, an act forbidden by the poll panel. It led to a verbal altercation between cadres of the two parties that escalated into a scuffle.
NTK functionaries claimed that during the altercation, one of the DMK cadres pushed Fathima, causing her to fall. The DMK had not immediately responded to the allegation.
Fathima’s husband, Shiek Hamsath Ali, told reporters that she had gone to inspect the polling process as a candidate but was prevented from entering. He also alleged that while police asked Fathima to remove her party symbol, cadres from the rival party were allowed to wear party badges, which led to the argument.
Following the incident, NTK cadres gathered outside the hospital and attempted to stage a protest. Police sources said they intervened to defuse the situation. Further inquiry into the incident is underway.