2026 TN elections | DMK boosts campaign with 5L youth cadres across 75k poll booths

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has mobilised around five lakh youth wing cadres across all 75,032 polling stations in Tamil Nadu, intensifying its campaign ahead of the Assembly election.
According to the party sources, cadres have been deployed at the booth level in their respective constituencies, with instructions to carry out daily outreach, particularly in segments identified as electorally competitive.
"Youth wing cadres have been assigned booth responsibilities and are conducting sustained campaigning. The high command has directed intensified work over the next 10 days," a party functionary said.
Meanwhile, V Sabareesan, son-in-law of Chief Minister MK Stalin, is closely monitoring 16 constituencies in Chennai district, which are considered crucial to the party's prospects.
After reviewing Villivakkam, Sabareesan has reportedly drawn up strategies for key constituencies, including Villivakkam, Egmore, Harbour, Chepauk–Tiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar.
Sources said he recently held a review meeting in Anna Nagar with candidates such as N Chitrarasu (Anna Nagar) and N Ezhilan (Thousand Lights) to assess ground-level preparedness. "Sabareesan has been continuously reviewing constituency-wise progress and coordinating with observers to fine-tune strategies," a party source said.
In a parallel move, the DMK has appointed several party functionaries and leaders who were denied tickets as poll observers. Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, Former MLA Malai Raja (Tirunelveli), Youth wing deputy secretary S Joel have been appointed as poll observers for Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kadayanallur and Thyagaraya Nagar constituencies respectively.
Additionally, sitting MLAs who were denied renomination have also been assigned roles. I Paranthaman (Egmore), VC Chandhirakumar (Erode East), have been appointed as poll observers for Edappadi and Gobichettipalayam.
With reports of tight contests in various constituencies, the DMK leadership is focusing on micro-level booth management, cadre mobilisation and strategic oversight, particularly in Chennai, to strengthen its electoral position.