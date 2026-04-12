2026 TN elections | DMK boosts campaign with 5L youth cadres across 75k poll booths

According to the party sources, cadres have been deployed at the booth level in their respective constituencies, with instructions to carry out daily outreach, particularly in segments identified as electorally competitive.

"Youth wing cadres have been assigned booth responsibilities and are conducting sustained campaigning. The high command has directed intensified work over the next 10 days," a party functionary said.

Meanwhile, V Sabareesan, son-in-law of Chief Minister MK Stalin, is closely monitoring 16 constituencies in Chennai district, which are considered crucial to the party's prospects.