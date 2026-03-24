2026 TN elections | DMK allots 8 seats to VCK; pact signed at Anna Arivalayam

CHENNAI: The DMK on Tuesday finalised its seat-sharing agreement with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), allotting eight Assembly constituencies to the party.
As per the agreement, the VCK will contest six reserved constituencies and two general constituencies.
The pact was signed between DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan at Anna Arivalayam.
The VCK had initially sought a double-digit number of seats along with a Rajya Sabha berth. While the DMK did not concede to all demands, it increased the allocation to eight seats, higher than the six seats contested by the VCK in the 2021 Assembly election.
In the previous election, the VCK had won four out of six seats, which strengthened its claim for a higher share in the alliance this time.
With this agreement, the VCK has accepted the DMK’s offer, bringing the ruling party closer to completing its alliance seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the nomination process.