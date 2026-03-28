Politics

2026 TN elections | DMK allocates constituencies to DMDK, VCK in alliance

The allocations were finalised after multiple rounds of discussions, taking into account caste equations
[R (top) Premalatha Vijayakanth - (bottom) Thol Thirumavalavan]
[R (top) Premalatha Vijayakanth - (bottom) Thol Thirumavalavan]
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CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday continued its seat-sharing pact, allocating constituencies to key allies — the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) — ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

DMDK constituencies: Virudhachalam, Virudhunagar, Dharmapuri, Gudiyattam (SC), Salem West, Polur, Pallavaram, Thiruttani, Omalur and Mailam.

VCK constituencies: Kattumannarkoil (SC), Cheyyur (SC), Thiruporur, Arakkonam (SC), Tindivanam (SC), Periyakulam (SC), Kallakurichi (SC) and Panruti.

The allocations were finalised after multiple rounds of discussions, taking into account caste equations, grassroots presence and past electoral performance of the allies.

DMDK
VCK
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
DMK seat-sharing

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