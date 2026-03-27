2026 TN elections | DMK alliance talks enter final lap; hitches over a few seats

While the VCK has already finalised its eight constituencies, talks with other major partners are ongoing. Sources indicate that the Congress, allotted 28 seats, has secured 16 of the 18 constituencies it won in 2021. While the DMK has agreed to provide seven new seats, the identification of five seats remains unresolved.



"The remaining constituencies will likely be finalised by Saturday morning," a DMK source said.



A key sticking point is the Vilavancode constituency, which the DMK reportedly wants to allocate to the CPM. The Congress is open to yielding it but has sought Padmanabhapuram in return — a seat currently held by Minister Mano Thangaraj —leading to further rounds of bargaining.



Meanwhile, the DMDK, which has been allotted 10 seats along with a Rajya Sabha berth, is also engaged in hard bargaining, particularly seeking more constituencies in Chennai and northern districts. The DMK's seat-sharing committee held multiple rounds of talks on Friday to resolve the issues.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan said the delay should not be seen as a deadlock.



"This is not a deadlock but a delay. Since the alliance includes many parties, overlapping demands for constituencies are natural," he said after finalising his party's agreement at Anna Arivalayam.



Thiruma also expressed confidence that with talks nearing completion, Chief Minister MK Stalin would be able to announce the final list of constituencies soon, ironing out the differences.