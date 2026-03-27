2026 TN elections | DMK alliance talks enter final lap; hitches over a few seats

CHENNAI: Seat-sharing negotiations within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) have entered the final stretch, even as minor friction persists over a handful of constituencies, particularly involving the key allies, Congress and DMDK.
While the VCK has already finalised its eight constituencies, talks with other major partners are ongoing. Sources indicate that the Congress, allotted 28 seats, has secured 16 of the 18 constituencies it won in 2021. While the DMK has agreed to provide seven new seats, the identification of five seats remains unresolved.
"The remaining constituencies will likely be finalised by Saturday morning," a DMK source said.
A key sticking point is the Vilavancode constituency, which the DMK reportedly wants to allocate to the CPM. The Congress is open to yielding it but has sought Padmanabhapuram in return — a seat currently held by Minister Mano Thangaraj —leading to further rounds of bargaining.
Meanwhile, the DMDK, which has been allotted 10 seats along with a Rajya Sabha berth, is also engaged in hard bargaining, particularly seeking more constituencies in Chennai and northern districts. The DMK's seat-sharing committee held multiple rounds of talks on Friday to resolve the issues.
VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan said the delay should not be seen as a deadlock.
"This is not a deadlock but a delay. Since the alliance includes many parties, overlapping demands for constituencies are natural," he said after finalising his party's agreement at Anna Arivalayam.
Thiruma also expressed confidence that with talks nearing completion, Chief Minister MK Stalin would be able to announce the final list of constituencies soon, ironing out the differences.
However, internal ripples surfaced in the Congress as Karur MP S Jothimani alleged a lack of transparency in candidate selection. In a post on X, she claimed the selection committee ignored her plea for a transparent process, alleging that the interests of loyal workers were being compromised by a few individuals.
"It is painful to see years of hard work by loyalists being 'sold out' by those who haven't contributed to the TNCC," Jothimani said, adding that the state president and Legislative Party leader alone do not constitute the party.
Stating that she would speak in detail once the list is out, she cautioned that if a "sales-oriented" approach continued, the party’s future in the State would be at risk.