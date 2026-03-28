2026 TN elections | DMK, AIADMK to clash head-on in 12 Chennai seats

Beyond Chennai, similar one-on-one contests between the DMK and AIADMK are expected in key districts such as Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore and Salem.

Overall, both parties are expected to directly face each other in around 121 constituencies across Tamil Nadu, while the DMK and BJP will be in direct contest in about 18 constituencies.

In the northern region, the PMK and VCK are set to clash directly in constituencies such as Tiruporur and Kattumannarkoil.