2026 TN elections | DMK, AIADMK to clash head-on in 12 Chennai seats

CHENNAI: The upcoming Assembly election has set the stage for an intense showdown in the State capital, with the DMK and AIADMK locked in a direct contest across 12 of the 16 Chennai constituencies.
Key battlegrounds where the Dravidian majors face off include Kolathur, RK Nagar, Villivakkam, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Egmore, Royapuram, Harbour, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam and T Nagar. Elsewhere in the city, the DMK faces the AIADMK–BJP alliance in Mylapore, the PMK in Perambur, and the AMMK in Saidapet.
Beyond Chennai, similar one-on-one contests between the DMK and AIADMK are expected in key districts such as Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore and Salem.
Overall, both parties are expected to directly face each other in around 121 constituencies across Tamil Nadu, while the DMK and BJP will be in direct contest in about 18 constituencies.
In the northern region, the PMK and VCK are set to clash directly in constituencies such as Tiruporur and Kattumannarkoil.