2026 TN elections | DMK, AIADMK peddling lies: VK Sasikala

TIRUCHY: Alleging that major political parties in the State are misleading voters with impractical poll promises, VK Sasikala on Thursday said both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were making assurances that are financially unviable.
Campaigning for her party's candidates in Tiruchy, Sasikala claimed that the DMK had fulfilled fewer than 50 of the 560 promises made in 2021. She criticised the party’s reported promise of Rs 8,000 worth of coupons, questioning how it would mobilise funds when the State is already burdened with debt.
Targeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, she said his announcements of Rs 10,000 assistance per family and free refrigerators were equally unrealistic. She alleged that the government was struggling to meet even its employees' salary obligations.
“Both DMK and AIADMK are misleading people. The State has accumulated massive debt, and even interest payments run into thousands of crores. In such a scenario, these promises are impossible to implement,” she said.
Sasikala also took a swipe at C Joseph Vijay, terming the TVK leader an “immature politician” lacking administrative understanding.
She, however, said her party had announced 60 “realistic” promises based on public consultations and asserted that her alliance would deliver on them.