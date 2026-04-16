2026 TN elections | DMK, AIADMK peddling lies: VK Sasikala

Campaigning for her party's candidates in Tiruchy, Sasikala claimed that the DMK had fulfilled fewer than 50 of the 560 promises made in 2021. She criticised the party’s reported promise of Rs 8,000 worth of coupons, questioning how it would mobilise funds when the State is already burdened with debt.

Targeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, she said his announcements of Rs 10,000 assistance per family and free refrigerators were equally unrealistic. She alleged that the government was struggling to meet even its employees' salary obligations.