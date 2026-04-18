2026 TN elections | DMK against farmers’ interests: Edappadi K Palaniswami in Erode

Addressing a campaign rally at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, Palaniswami said his regime had formed a high-level committee to engage with the Kerala government on implementing the Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project to divert surplus water flowing into the sea toward the Bhavani Sagar dam for irrigation purposes. But the DMK government failed to take it to a logical conclusion.

He highlighted the proposed ‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ scheme, which aimed to curb pollution of the Cauvery river. He alleged that the DMK had curtailed the 'Kudimaramathu' scheme focused on desilting water bodies and enhancing their storage capacity, which would also help in improving groundwater levels. All of these projects, he charged, were killed by the Stalin government overlooking public interest and for plain political reasons.