2026 TN elections | DK Shivakumar unveils Cong manifesto, calls Vijay immature

The manifesto was unveiled at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai, where Shivakumar asserted that the Congress remains firmly aligned with the DMK and expressed confidence that the alliance would secure a two-thirds majority in the elections.

Congress MP and TNCC election manifesto committee chairman Karti Chidambaram described the document as a "blueprint" for ideal governance. He highlighted the party's flagship promise of Rs 2,000 per month as a universal basic income for all family cardholders, to be directly credited to women's bank accounts, stating that it would boost the local economy.