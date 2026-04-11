2026 TN elections | Digital outreach, household support to neutralise Vijay’s ground absence: TVK

TIRUCHY: Vijay's absence from active ground campaigning has begun to weigh on the party, as TVK leaders are now worried about attrition and are calling upon supporters to be patient with the party's digital outreach and household-level support base.
TVK leader and AIADMK former minister KuPa Krishnan claimed that rivals are stepping up efforts to poach workers with attractive offers.
Addressing reporters, the Delta regional coordinator cautioned the cadre against falling prey to inducements from other parties, alleging that multiple political outfits have cast a wide net across the State to lure TVK workers. He urged party members, particularly the youth, to remain vigilant and committed despite mounting pressure.
Krishnan expressed confidence that the party’s digital outreach and growing base of household support would offset Vijay’s limited physical presence on the campaign trail. He maintained that TVK’s message continues to resonate with voters and that organisational strength would hold the cadre together.
Reiterating the party’s focus on expanding its grassroots network, he said TVK would intensify its engagement with voters in the coming days, while also countering attempts by rivals to weaken its ranks.